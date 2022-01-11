 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owasso’s Karlee Graves, McKinzie Horsley named to University of Saint Mary dean’s list
0 Comments

Owasso’s Karlee Graves, McKinzie Horsley named to University of Saint Mary dean’s list

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
university of saint mary

The University of Saint Mary, located at 4100 S 4th St. in Leavenworth, Kansas. Courtesy photo

The University of Saint Mary announced the recipients for its fall 2021 dean’s list.

Karlee Graves and McKinzie Horsley, both from Owasso, were named to the prestigious list at the Leavenworth, Kansas-based university.

Students who were honored ended the semester with a 3.5 GPA or better.

The University of Saint Mary is a Catholic co-educational applied liberal arts university founded and sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth. The school offers evening accelerated graduate and undergraduate degree-completion programs and online programs.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert