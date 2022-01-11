Owasso’s Karlee Graves, McKinzie Horsley named to University of Saint Mary dean’s list

The University of Saint Mary announced the recipients for its fall 2021 dean’s list.

Karlee Graves and McKinzie Horsley, both from Owasso, were named to the prestigious list at the Leavenworth, Kansas-based university.

Students who were honored ended the semester with a 3.5 GPA or better.

The University of Saint Mary is a Catholic co-educational applied liberal arts university founded and sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth. The school offers evening accelerated graduate and undergraduate degree-completion programs and online programs.