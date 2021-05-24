Owasso’s Juan Saldivar graduates from Kansas-based Bethany College

Bethany College this month presented degrees to 140 students who earned Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Music and Bachelor of Music Education Degrees in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic years.

Class of 2020 graduate Juan Saldivar of Owasso earned a degree in Exercise Science and Biology from the Lindsborg, Kansas-based school.

Bethany College, established by Swedish Lutheran immigrants in 1881, is a college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Its mission is to educate, develop and challenge individuals to reach for truth and excellence as they lead lives of faith, learning and service.