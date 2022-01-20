Owasso’s Jordan Hausher, Kaylee Stevens graduate from Washburn University

Washburn University announced the students in its fall 2021 graduating class.

Two Owasso students — Jordan Hausher and Kaylee Stevens — were among more than 700 students who completed their courses for certificates, associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees.

Hausher graduated with an Associate of Liberal Studies, and Stevens graduated with an Associate of Liberal Studies.

“This class of students has accomplished great things while at Washburn and I know they will continue to succeed in their careers,” Jerry Farley, WU president, said in a news release. “I congratulate all of them on their hard work and dedication to success.”

Founded in 1865, Washburn University, located in Topeka, Kansas, is a public institution with nearly 7,000 students and 1,000 faculty and staff involved in more than 200 academic programs.