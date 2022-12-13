Owasso’s Jordan Capron inducted into NCA’s Lambda Pi Eta honor society

Eight Rogers State University students were recently inducted into National Communication Association’s official honor society, Lambda Pi Eta.

Inductees include Jordan Capron, of Owasso, in addition to Hallie Seltzer, chapter president; Caden Coleman, chapter vice president; Maggie Joyner, chapter student government representative; Caleb Broeker; Channon Rankin; Carliesha Sanders; and Heather Smith.

To join the honor society, students must be enrolled in RSU and majoring in communications, have completed 60 semester credit hours with a minimum overall GPA of 3.0, have completed the equivalent of 12 semester credit hours in communication studies courses with a minimum GPA of 3.25 in those classes, and be enrolled as a student in good standing.

Lambda Pi Eta’s activities will follow the society’s goals of recognizing, fostering and rewarding outstanding scholastic achievement in communication studies, stimulating interest in the field of communication, promoting and encouraging professional development among communication majors, providing an opportunity to discuss ideas in the field of communication, and exploring options for graduate education in communication studies.

“Our goal is to increase the academic and networking opportunities of students here on campus,”

Tip Crowley, Department of Communications instructor, RSU Radio general manager and faculty advisor, said.

“We may have guest speakers, trips planned to conferences at which our students can present findings on academic research — it’s dependent upon what the students wish to get out of the honor society.”

Lambda Pi Eta has more than 500 active chapters at four-year colleges and universities nationwide.