Owasso’s Joey Gomez, McKailey Holt named 2022 TCC Honors Scholar graduates

Joey Gomez and McKailey Holt, both from Owasso, were recently recognized for academic achievement as 2022 Honors Scholar graduates from Tulsa Community College.

Gomez and Holt, both Biology majors, were presented with Honors medallions at the annual Blue-Carpet TCC Foundation Awards Ceremony by the Tulsa Community College Honors Program.

In addition to completing all the requirements to graduate from TCC, these Honors Scholar graduates completed 21 hours of Honors classes, or 18 Honors hours plus a designated “high-impact” course, while maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

The medallions were presented by Honors Program Coordinator Professor Allen Culpepper, with the assistance of Honors Professors Melissa Masse, Biology; Amanda Bailey, Biology; and Knox Brown; Political Science.

The TCC Honors Program is part of the college’s Division of Engaged Learning, headed by Dean Cindy Shanks.