Owasso’s Joe Hayes graduates from Waco-based Baylor University

Baylor University celebrated more than 7,500 graduates of the classes of 2020 and 2021 during six recent in-person commencement ceremonies at McLane Stadium on the banks of the Brazos River.

Owasso resident Joe Hayes received a Bachelor of Arts in Film and Digital Media from BU’s College of Arts & Sciences, located in Waco, Texas.

President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D., presided over the outdoor ceremonies that honored nearly 2,800 spring 2021 Baylor graduates, as well as more than 4,700 May, August and December 2020 graduates, whose ceremonies were canceled or held virtually due to the pandemic.

“Amidst all the change in our students' lives, one thing hasn't changed. They are all Baylor Bears. They are united by that shared experience, and they have something to celebrate together,” Livingstone said. “It's a unique time of life, and one worth celebrating our graduates' hard work and accomplishments to the fullest-even if that celebration was delayed for a year.”