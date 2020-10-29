Owasso’s Jessica Tyler earns master’s degree from Missouri State University

An Owasso resident was named as a 2020 summer graduate from Missouri State University.

Jessica Tyler, who earned a Master of Science in Project Management, was among 596 students who received their diplomas from the Springfield-based campus.

Students earned a total of 346 bachelor’s degrees, 233 master’s degrees, 13 doctorate degrees and four specialist degrees.

Summer 2020 graduates who could not attend the commencement ceremony on Oct. 11 will be able to participate in the fall commencement ceremony on Dec. 11 at JQH Arena.