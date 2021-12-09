Owasso’s Jeremy Rodgers graduates from Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s 67th Academy

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced that 42 cadets graduated from its 67th Academy on Friday, Dec. 3.

Owasso native Jeremy Rodgers was among the elite group of graduates to undergo 18 weeks of intense training that included traffic and criminal law, arrest procedures, accident reconstruction, first aid and Spanish.

They also received training in use of force, communication skills and de-escalation tactics, firearms, driving, criminal interdiction and physical fitness.

“We are extremely proud of these forty-two cadets graduating from our Academy,” said Chief of the Patrol Patrick F. Mays. “After graduation, they enter their field training and will be dispersed throughout the state, ready to serve and protect our citizens.”

The diverse graduating class included one female cadet, one Black, two Hispanic, eight American Indian and one Pacific Islander. There were also three legacy graduates with fathers who are retired troopers.

Graduating cadets next enter the "break-in" phase of their training, where they will ride with another trooper for 13 weeks before working the roads on their own.