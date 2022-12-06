Owasso’s Jennifer Farley named among Top 20 Teachers by Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas

Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas recognized Owasso 7th Grade Center STEM instructor Jennifer Farley as one of its Top 20 Teachers of 2022-23.

Farley was selected out of more than 500 nominations for her exceptional effort in engaging students in STEM through hands-on learning.

“Mrs. Farley is a superstar. She has engaging, meaningful lessons every day and high student expectations,” fellow teacher Amber McMath said in a news release. “She truly treats every day in her classroom like a memorable adventure she’s excited to share with her students.”

During the 2021-2022 school year, Oklahoma Oil and Natural Gas recognized 10 teachers for their outstanding work. Due to the number of deserving nominations, the program was extended to 20 this academic year.

“I had no idea I had been nominated by a co-worker, and just very exciting to get honored in this way in front of my students, and they were really pumped for me too,” Farley said in a Facebook video. “It’s just a really nice honor … I’m happy to be the recipient of this award.”

Farley will receive $5,000, and the Owasso 7GC will receive $2,000 for science and math supplies.

“The people of Oklahoma Oil and Natural Gas are passionate about recognizing teachers for their efforts in creating the next generation of leaders,” Oklahoma Energy Resources Board Executive Director Mindy Stitt said in the release. “It is a joy to recognize some of our state’s exemplary educators.”

Farley was also named Owasso 7GC’s Teacher of the Year in December 2017 for her innovation and willingness to adapt while teaching STEM in the classroom.