Owasso’s Jeanie Mims named winner of St. Jude’s 2021 Dream Home Giveaway

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on Sunday, June 27, named Owasso resident Jeanie Mims the winner of its 2021 Dream Home Giveaway.

The organization broke ground on the Stone Canyon residence at the end of November as part of its 15th annual event, which gives a local family a chance to win their dream home by purchasing a $100 ticket to help fund children’s cancer treatment.

All 13,000 tickets were distributed in a record eight weeks, raising $1.3 million to help families faced with a medical crisis forgo payments for treatment, travel, housing and food.

Located in the Hawthorne addition of Owasso’s luxury development, St. Jude’s new house is slotted at 2,600 square feet and valued at nearly $500,000. It features a new one-level floorplan from Shaw Homes, comprising four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, with a game room and vaulted ceilings, to name a few amenities.

Mims wasn’t the only winner of the day. Individuals who reserved a $100 ticket to win the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway or attended the open house were eligible to win additional prizes. They include: Donna Peters of Collinsville; Sharon Norton and Charlotte Brown, both of Tulsa; and Chad Williams of Afton.