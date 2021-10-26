Owasso’s Jayden Jackson joins 2021-22 Cherokee Nation Tribal Youth Council

Members of the 2021-22 Cherokee Nation Tribal Youth Council were sworn into office during a virtual inauguration ceremony on Monday.
Owasso’s Jayden Jackson was among 14 members to take the oath, marking his second official term for the position.
The newly appointed members will have an opportunity to help shape future tribal policy by learning the Cherokee Nation Constitution and bylaws. They also strive to identify issues affecting Cherokee youth and to pass on recommendations to the Tribal Council and Cherokee Nation administration.
Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. gave the keynote address, which also included and invocation by Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and remarks from the Speaker of the Council of the Cherokee Nation Mike Shambaugh. Executive Director of Education Services Corey Bunch and Cherokee Nation Delegate to Congress Kim Teehee also spoke to the youth members.
“Deputy Chief Warner and I look forward to seeing the great things that this group of young Cherokees are sure to accomplish as they serve on the Tribal Youth Council,” Hoskin said. “The exchange of knowledge between the Cherokee Nation and the Tribal Youth Council can be an invaluable asset for the tribe. For as much as they expect to learn from us, we in turn will use their input to help identify issues affecting our Cherokee youth throughout our reservation.”
The Cherokee Nation Tribal Youth Council leadership program began in 1989. Members meet monthly, but also serve as ambassadors of the Cherokee Nation on a daily basis. Its establishment gives Cherokee youth a platform to learn leadership skills and a chance to serve their communities.
The 2021-22 Tribal Youth Council members include: Chenoa Turtle and Kenzie Snell of Park Hill; Lauryn Fields and Kennedy Weedon of Sallisaw; Luke Spradlin of Porum; Daley Reynolds of Claremore; Taylor Lynn of Tahlequah; Jayden Jackson of Owasso; Brooklyn Hawkins of Muldrow; Makaya Crisp of Pryor; Abigail Lowe of Wellington, Kansas; Jessica Kantola of Fort Smith, Arkansas; Shace Duncan of Stilwell; and Laney Williams of Westville.
The Cherokee Nation Tribal Youth Council serves a one-year term and will meet once a month.