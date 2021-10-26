Owasso’s Jayden Jackson joins 2021-22 Cherokee Nation Tribal Youth Council

Members of the 2021-22 Cherokee Nation Tribal Youth Council were sworn into office during a virtual inauguration ceremony on Monday.

Owasso’s Jayden Jackson was among 14 members to take the oath, marking his second official term for the position.

The newly appointed members will have an opportunity to help shape future tribal policy by learning the Cherokee Nation Constitution and bylaws. They also strive to identify issues affecting Cherokee youth and to pass on recommendations to the Tribal Council and Cherokee Nation administration.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. gave the keynote address, which also included and invocation by Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and remarks from the Speaker of the Council of the Cherokee Nation Mike Shambaugh. Executive Director of Education Services Corey Bunch and Cherokee Nation Delegate to Congress Kim Teehee also spoke to the youth members.