Owasso’s Jarrod Cooper among RSU soccer players to earn GAC All-Academic honors
Owasso’s Jarrod Cooper among RSU soccer players to earn GAC All-Academic honors

The American flag waves in the breeze behind a statue of President Thomas Jefferson at Rogers State University in Claremore.

The success Rogers State men’s soccer saw on the field extended to the classroom as 10 student-athletes earned Great American Conference All-Academic honors.

The men’s soccer team earned a 3.45 team GPA this year, the highest cumulative GPA in program history. On the field, the Hillcats went undefeated, earning the regular-season conference title, and captured the GAC/MIAA tournament championship.

Jarrod Cooper, an RSU senior from Owasso majoring in medical/molecular biology, received a 3.79 GPA from the Claremore-based school.

For student-athletes to be recognized on the Academic All-Conference team, they must have enrolled as freshmen before the fall of 2020. In addition, their GPA must be a minimum of 3.30 based on the 4.0 system. The GPA shall be cumulative for the athlete's entire collegiate career.

