Owasso’s Jaden Jackson, Zane Harbaugh join 2020-21 Cherokee Nation Tribal Youth Council

Members of the 2020-2021 Cherokee Nation Tribal Youth Council were sworn into office by Cherokee Nation Chief Justice Lee W. Paden during a virtual inauguration ceremony earlier this month.
Jaden Jackson and Zane Harbaugh of Owasso are among 17 members to join the youth council, who will have an opportunity to help shape future tribal policy by learning the Cherokee Nation Constitution and bylaws.
“It is an honor to serve on the Cherokee Nation Tribal Youth Council and it means a lot to me to be in this position of leadership,” Harbaugh said. “I hope to learn more about the history of the Cherokee people and more about our culture and traditions.”
Jackson added, “I’m just really elated to get to serve my community in this capacity and to increase people’s knowledge of Cherokee Nation.”
Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. gave the keynote address during the inauguration ceremony, which also included remarks by Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, Speaker of the Council of the Cherokee Nation Joe Byrd, and Chief of Staff Todd Enlow.
“I am proud to see this group of young Cherokees stepping up to serve their communities and to provide important feedback to Cherokee Nation leadership,” Chief Hoskin said. “They are to be commended for their efforts, and Deputy Chief Warner and I look forward to the great things they are sure to accomplish as they serve on the Tribal Youth Council.”
The Cherokee Nation Tribal Youth Council leadership program began in 1989. Members meet monthly, but also serve as ambassadors of the Cherokee Nation on a daily basis. Its establishment gives Cherokee youth a platform to learn leadership skills and a chance to service their communities.
This year’s council comprises members from Muldrow, Pryor, Sallisaw, Fort Gibson, Rose, Claremore, Welch, Park Hill and Wellington, Kansas.