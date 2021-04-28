Owasso’s Jaden Jackson, Zane Harbaugh join 2020-21 Cherokee Nation Tribal Youth Council

Members of the 2020-2021 Cherokee Nation Tribal Youth Council were sworn into office by Cherokee Nation Chief Justice Lee W. Paden during a virtual inauguration ceremony earlier this month.

Jaden Jackson and Zane Harbaugh of Owasso are among 17 members to join the youth council, who will have an opportunity to help shape future tribal policy by learning the Cherokee Nation Constitution and bylaws.

“It is an honor to serve on the Cherokee Nation Tribal Youth Council and it means a lot to me to be in this position of leadership,” Harbaugh said. “I hope to learn more about the history of the Cherokee people and more about our culture and traditions.”

Jackson added, “I’m just really elated to get to serve my community in this capacity and to increase people’s knowledge of Cherokee Nation.”

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. gave the keynote address during the inauguration ceremony, which also included remarks by Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, Speaker of the Council of the Cherokee Nation Joe Byrd, and Chief of Staff Todd Enlow.