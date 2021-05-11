 Skip to main content
Owasso’s Jacqueline Ball at OSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine honored for achievements
Oklahoma State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine recently honored students by awarding them $541,860 in scholarships.

Among the 158 students recognized was Jacqueline Ball of Owasso.

A second year veterinary student, Ball received the Dr. Bill Harrison Endowed Scholarship in Veterinary Medicine for being a full-time student in good academic standing.

Ball is the daughter of Maria and Bruce Ball of Owasso.

“We thank our generous donors for supporting our veterinary students on their journey to become a veterinarian,” Dr. Carlos Risco, dean of the veterinary college, said. “We are proud of the way our students, staff and faculty have persevered through this on-going pandemic.”

