Owasso’s Hunter McConnell inducted into Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
phi kappa phi

Hunter McConnell of Owasso was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.

McConnell was inducted into the nation’s oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society at Oklahoma State University.

McConnell is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

