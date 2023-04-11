The Oklahoma State Ferguson College of Agriculture presented scholarships to more than 150 continuing students at the annual Ferguson College of Agriculture Scholarships and Awards Banquet on March 30.

The scholarships, made possible by the generosity of alumni, friends, faculty and staff, are part of the $1.8 million in total scholarships students will receive during the 2023-2024 academic year from the college and its academic departments.

Hunter McConnell, of Owasso, studying Animal Science, was named among this year’s scholarship recipients. He was also honored with the Dean’s Award of Excellence.

Others recognized included students, faculty and staff for their accomplishments and contributions to the Ferguson College, as well as alumni for success in their respective industries.

“The banquet is our time to celebrate our outstanding students, faculty, staff and alumni for their hard work and accomplishments each year,” Cynda Clary, associate dean of academic programs, said.

“Through their broad collection of perspectives, experiences and contributions, these individuals reflect our college’s dedication to academics, leadership, research and service.”