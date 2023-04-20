Students at state universities have been awarded $311,250 in scholarships from Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas for the 2023-24 academic year.

The Oklahoma Energy Resources Board, funded by the oil and natural gas industry, has a scholarship program for students majoring in petroleum engineering, geology and energy management at Oklahoma State University, the University of Oklahoma and the University of Tulsa.

For the 2023-2024 academic year, both OSU and OU are making matching awards. With the new matching program from both universities, these students have been awarded an additional $163,250, making the scholarship award amount a total of $474,500. The University of Oklahoma matched $135,000 and Oklahoma State University matched $28,250.

Owasson Hudson Moseby, a geosciences major at Oklahoma State University, and Owasson Colton Thulin, a petroleum engineering major at the University of Oklahoma, were named among this year’s scholarship recipients.

The scholarship recipients were selected through an application process based on their outstanding grades and work ethic.

“The people of Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas are passionate about investing in the next generation of our industry and our state’s future leaders,” OERB Executive Director Mindy Stitt said. “Through their voluntary funding, we are able to provide valuable scholarships to these hard-working students.”

Students can apply during each year of undergraduate work. The scholarship amount increases annually, with a $7,500 maximum scholarship for seniors. Petroleum scholars also receive exclusive access to industry networking events and educational activities.

Since 2005, Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas has provided nearly $6 million in scholarships.