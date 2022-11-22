 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Tulsa World is partnering with Grigsby's Carpet Tile & Hardwood who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Owasso’s Holly Trolley to return on Black Friday for one day only

  • 0
holly trolley

The free service allows shoppers to park their cars and ride the trolley from one shopping destination to another. It will run for one day only on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

 Courtesy

The Holly Trolley will return to Owasso for its 16th holiday shopping season.

The free service allows shoppers to park their cars and ride the trolley from one shopping destination to another. It will run for one day only on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

“The Holly Trolley is a fun and free Owasso holiday tradition,” Owasso Chamber President Chelsea Levo Feary said in a previous story. “We love hearing from people who look forward to riding the trolley year after year.”

The program initially began by renting vans and driving shoppers across town; however, after only three years, the city made a change that helped popularize the service.

The Holly Trolley, owned and operated by Old Urban Trolley, has nine stops on its route through Owasso’s shopping centers. Patrons can look for the “Holly Trolley Stop” sign located in front of each participating business:

People are also reading…

• Baja Jacks

• Bath & Body Works

• Hibbett Sports

• JCPenney

• Redbud District (SEVEN6MAIN/MAD Eats)

• McAlister’s

• PetSmart

• Sam’s Club

• Surcee

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert