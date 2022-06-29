 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Owasso’s Heidi Avery named 2022 NSU President’s Leadership Class graduate

Heidi Avery

Twenty-four Oklahoma students, including Owasso's Heidi Avery, were honored as President’s Leadership Class members as they graduated or will graduate from Northeastern State University.

Heidi Avery, of Owasso, was among those high school seniors chosen after a rigorous review of their leadership and service activities, awards, academic transcript and college entrance exam scores, letters of recommendation and an in-person interview by PLC alumni and staff.

Each PLC recipient received a four-year scholarship valued at over $10,000 per year, which included a tuition waiver for up to 18 undergraduate hours, $1,200 towards an on-campus housing option and a $750 stipend from the NSU Foundation each semester.

PLC graduating seniors also receive an all-expense-paid trip that focuses on the nation’s leadership and history. Destinations have included Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Boston.

PLC members must participate and become leaders in campus organizations and/or extracurricular activities, as well as maintain a 3.25 GPS while at NSU.

