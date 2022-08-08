 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Owasso’s Heather Wasserberg named to University of Maryland dean’s list

  • 0
#29. University of Maryland - College Park

Location: College Park, Maryland

Net price: $17,643

Acceptance rate: 44%

SAT Range: 1270-1480

The University of Maryland is doing good work: In 2019, the public research university was awarded $175 million by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to be put towards research about Earth's atmosphere. The University of Maryland in College Park is strong in areas of study such as Criminal Justice, Architecture, and Agricultural Sciences, and boasts a diverse array of alums such as Larry David and Gayle King. Though the school is fairly mid-level in terms of price for out-of-state students, it's one of the most affordable options on this list in terms of in-state tuition.

 Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock

Heather Wasserberg, of Owasso, was named to the dean's list for the spring semester at University of Maryland Global Campus.

To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

UMGC enrolls some 90,000 students annually, offering bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree programs, as well as certificates in more than 125 fully online, hybrid and face-to-face programs and specializations.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert