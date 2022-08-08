Owasso’s Heather Wasserberg named to University of Maryland dean’s list

Heather Wasserberg, of Owasso, was named to the dean's list for the spring semester at University of Maryland Global Campus.

To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

UMGC enrolls some 90,000 students annually, offering bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree programs, as well as certificates in more than 125 fully online, hybrid and face-to-face programs and specializations.