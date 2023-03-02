Newman University has selected 41 students to receive its prestigious Monsignor Leon McNeill Scholarship for the upcoming 2023-2024 academic year.

The scholarship is an annual renewable award for four years, valued at a total of $80,000.

Haylea Proctor, of Owasso, who attends Sequoyah High School in Claremore, was one of the recipients after a record number of applicants applied to NU’s 2023 Scholarship Interview Days.

Applicants are required to complete an online application, which includes the submission of a personal resume, a picture, two professional or academic references and a 30-60 second video explaining why they want to attend NU. They also took part in one of two interview days in January.

The Monsignor Leon McNeill Scholarship, named for the first president of the university. The scholarship requires that recipients have at least a 3.9 cumulative high school GPA. Recipients must complete 32 hours of community service each semester.