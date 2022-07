The University of Wyoming presented diplomas to several students from Oklahoma at the completion of the spring 2022 semester.

Hannah Harvey, of Owasso, graduated from the Laramie, Wyoming-based school with a Bachelor of Science degree.

The University of Wyoming provides quality undergraduate and graduate programs to 12,249 students from all 50 states and 88 countries. Established in 1886, UW is a research institution offering 200 areas of study.