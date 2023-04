A Cameron University student from Owasso will soon celebrate her accomplishments in the classroom.

Haelee Cutsinger received a Master of Education in Reading from the Lawton-based campus.

Cutsinger is among dozens of graduates to be honored at CU’s hooding ceremony, scheduled for Friday, May 5.

The ceremony will take place in Aggie Gym. Dr. Joanni Sailor, professor in the Department of Psychology, will address the master’s candidates.