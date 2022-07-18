 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Owasso’s Grady James, Collinsville’s Katelyn Daughtry named to PSU honor rolls

pittsburg state university

West view of Russ Hall at Pittsburg State University. Courtesy photo

Pittsburg State University has released the honor rolls for the 2022 spring semester.

Grady James, of Owasso, majoring in biology, received recognition for Dean's Scholastic Honors.

Additionally, Katelyn Daughtry, of Collinsville, majoring in psychology, also received Dean's Scholastic Honors.

To qualify for Dean’s Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a GPA of 3.6000 for all credit course work that semester and have no grade lower than a B and no grade of I in any course during the semester.

