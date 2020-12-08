 Skip to main content
Owasso’s Gracee Shriver, Audrey Havens named to Dean’s List at Belmont University

Lawn shots at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, Sept. 19, 2019.

 Courtesy photo

Two Owasso students have been named to the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the fall 2020 semester.

Gracee Shriver and Audrey Havens received accolades for their outstanding performance in the classroom at the Nashville, Tennessee-based school.

Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality GPA of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Approximately 55% of Belmont's students this semester qualified for BU’s fall 2020 Dean’s List.

“We are so pleased to be able to recognize their efforts, and our hope is that these students will continue investing in their studies to equip them for a lifetime of learning and service,” BU Provost Thomas Burns said in a news release.

