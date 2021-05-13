Owasso’s Gracee Shriver, Audrey Havens make Dean’s List at Belmont University

The following students achieved the Dean's List at Belmont University for the spring 2021 semester.

Gracee Shriver and Audrey Havens, both of Owasso, were named to the prestigious list at the Nashville, Tennessee-based school.

Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality GPA of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).

Approximately 53% of Belmont's 6,170 undergraduate students qualified for the spring 2021 Dean's List.

“Students achieving the Dean's List recognition at Belmont have clearly demonstrated enormous commitment to their educational endeavors,” Belmont Provost Thomas Burns said. “They have invested deeply in their studies and in their future.”