Owasso’s Gillian Casey awarded Phillips 66 college scholarship

A student from Owasso is among 44 high school seniors across the U.S. who will each receive $16,000 college scholarships from the Phillips 66 Dependent Scholarship Program.

Gillian Casey at Owasso High School was named a recipient of the funds, created based on academic excellence, community service and financial need.

The competitive program is open to outstanding college-bound students whose parents work for Phillips 66 and certain of its subsidiary companies.

“We congratulate Gillian on their exceptional academic achievements and dedication to community service,” said Claudia Kreisle, Phillips 66 Manager of Social Impact. “Education is a core focus area for Phillips 66, and we are proud to support these promising young students in the next chapter of their academic journey.”

Casey is the daughter of Phillips 66 employee Gary Casey.

Phillips 66 has awarded $7.6 million in scholarships to 549 students since the start of the program in 2013. Scholarship America, a neutral, third-party administrator of educational assistance programs, selects the recipients and manages the program for Phillips 66.