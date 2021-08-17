Owasso’s Funtastic Island to receive major overhaul with new playground, splash pad

The City of Owasso’s Recreation and Culture Department is investing in new ways to keep families entertained outdoors during the summer.

Department staff on Monday announced that it will carry out a largescale renovation project at Funtastic Island in the coming months to expand and modernize the premises.

The 3-acre park, located on the north end of the Owasso Sports Complex off of 116th Street, has served as a favored destination among local residents for nearly two decades, and is now due for a major overhaul.

“This is one of our most popular parks,” Recreation and Culture Director Larry Langford said. “It has been used quite a bit in the last 16 years, and due to its popularity and the usage, it’s at a point where it’s run its lifespan.”

The upgrades to Funtastic Island, which kicked off on Aug. 16, will incorporate new playground equipment, a synthetic turf, an expanded parking lot and several shaded areas, in addition to a new splash pad.

Owasso’s proposed splash pad — second to Rayola Park’s, completed in the summer of 2016 —will feature a wide range of aquatic play elements, including interactive jets and sprays and a large dump bucket for children to enjoy.