Owasso’s Funtastic Island receives overhaul, draws crowds to enjoy new features, splash pad

For Kimber Wallace, visiting Owasso’s newly renovated Funtastic Island last week was the perfect way to usher in the summer season.

“This is our first time here,” said Wallace, who brought her two daughters, 4 and 7, to the city park. “They love all the little tunnels and the fact that there’s just so many different little areas to play in.”

Wallace, of Collinsville, was among dozens of area residents who showed up at the remodeled property on Friday, May 27, to celebrate the park’s grand reopening ceremony.

Sperry resident Micayla Hendrix, who also stopped by, added, “My daughter’s 10 months old, so she’s having fun … not a lot of parks have the baby area. This is awesome; it’s actually really cool for the little ones.”

The 3-acre park, located on the north end of the Owasso Sports Complex off of 116th Street, has served as a popular destination among local residents for nearly two decades, and recently underwent a major overhaul due to its age and usage.

The upgrades to Funtastic Island, which kicked off on Aug. 16, 2021, incorporated new playground equipment, synthetic turf, rolling terrain with a tunnel system and several shaded areas, in addition to a new splash pad.

“We created it so it looks like islands,” Recreation and Culture Director Larry Langford said in a previous story. “The green patches are the islands, and you see the blue in between looks like the water, so we’re trying to complement and pay homage to the Funtastic Island name.”

Funtastic Island’s splash pad — second to Rayola Park’s, opened in the summer of 2016 — features a wide range of play elements, including interactive jets and sprays and a large 50-gallon dump bucket for children to enjoy.

The park’s new aquatic features were a hit among visitors at Friday’s event, which played host to a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Owasso Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the City of Owasso.

“I just want to thanks for everybody coming out to celebrate a pretty cool reopening of a park that has been a great place for people to recreate in our community,” Owasso Chamber President Chelsea Levo Feary said.

Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr added, “This is an exciting day for us. We certainly want to acknowledge and honor all those citizens who came together to build this great park.”

Owasso Mayor Kelly Lewis was also in attendance, and said she is looking forward to seeing the grounds of Funtastic Island grow more crowded with the increasing temperatures.

“I am so excited about this park,” Lewis said. “One thing I love about it is in the 103 (degree) weather that we’re going to have in the summers, we can still use the park with the water features.”

The renovations to Funtastic Island come at a time when the city is continuing to expand north in conjunction with impending improvements to the Sports Park, including the rehabilitation of 116th Street.

More information about Funtastic Island can be found at cityofowasso.com.

