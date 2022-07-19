 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Owasso’s Francois Moua named to spring dean’s list at Westminster College

Francois Moua from Owasso was named to the spring 2022 dean's list for exemplary academic performance at Westminster College.

Moua is a sophomore at the Fulton, Missouri-based campus.

The dean's list recognizes Westminster students who have shown high academic performance during the past semester. To be included on the dean's list, a student must achieve a 3.60 semester GPA with at least 12 hours completed that semester.

The list of 219 students includes 29 freshmen, 63 sophomores, 52 juniors, and 75 seniors.

