- Location: University, MS

- Students: 15,485

- Students to faculty ratio: 8:1

- Graduation rate: 67%

- Median earnings six years after graduation: $42,700

- Employment rate two years after graduation: 92%

Greek life is a big part of the social scene at Ole Miss, with the school earning a #3 ranking for Best Greek Life Colleges in America. It offers a variety of degrees, including an accountancy school, as well as numerous national research centers. The school also boasts a designation as R1: Doctoral Universities - Highest Research Activity by the Carnegie Classification.