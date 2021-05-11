Owasso’s Emily Phillips, Emily Struble make SWOSU honor rolls

Honor rolls at Southwestern Oklahoma State University have been announced for the 2021 spring semester.

Emily Phillips and Emily Struble, both of Owasso, each made the Dean’s Honor Roll at the school, based out of Weatherford and Sayre.

An undergraduate student earning all A’s in 12 or more hours during a semester qualifies for the President’s Honor Roll. There were 597 students named to the President’s Honor Roll during the spring semester.

There were 637 students on the Dean’s Honor Roll after completing 12 semester hours of undergraduate work with a GPA of 3.5 or higher with no grade lower than a “C”.