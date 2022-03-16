Owasso’s Emersumnice Brewery earns top honors at Oklahoma Craft Beer Awards competition

Emersumnice Brewery recently received statewide acclaim for its unique selection of beverages.

The Owasso brewery took home top honors in the second annual Oklahoma Craft Beer Awards competition, sponsored by Oklahoma State University’s School of Hospitality and Tourism Management.

Beer industry professionals convened at OSU on March 5 to judge submissions in accordance with the current edition of “Appendix A: Alternate Categorizations” of the Beer Judging Certification Program Beer Style Guidelines.

The judging panel was comprised of experts in beer tasting and evaluation, including national BJCP judges, certified Cicerones, beverage directors and beer writers. In all, 23 categories of beer styles were evaluated in a blind-tasting format, and winners were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals.

Emersumnice received gold in the Double/Imperial IPA category for its Red River 44 brew, along with the German Wheat Ale category for its German Corner beer. It also nabbed silver in the Belgian Strong Ale category for its Noel brew.

“These awards will help Owasso stand out as a serious beer-lover’s destination,” said Donnie Eldridge, Emersumnice owner. “Owasso now has two of the best beers in the state made right here.”

Eldridge can often be found concocting different flavors of frothy beverages — including his three most recent award-winning brews — in the back of the restaurant, which opened in the heart of Owasso’s newly developed Redbud District in May 2020.

Red River 44, for example, caught the attention of Oklahoma judges for its tribute to the men and women of the military. Eldridge created the beer to honor seven Guardsmen, four from Texas and three from Oklahoma, who died after their Boeing H-47D Chinook helicopter crashed in Sept. 2008 while on course to Balad Air Base in Iraq during a mission as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

He started with a Double IPA to represent the bitter fate of Red River 44, and then added chinook hops for the aircraft the Guardsmen piloted, Amarillo hops for their Texas connection and warrior hops for the bravery they demonstrated.

“We are proud of all the beers we make, but for Red River 44 to win gold means the world to us,” said Eldridge, who made two overseas deployments while enlisted in the Guard. “That will help their (the fallen solders’) story live on and their families know their loved one’s ultimate sacrifice will not be forgotten.”

Emersumnice beat out McAlester-based BierKraft, along with Oklahoma City’s Anthem Brewing Co. and Cross Timbers Brewing Co., in the Double/Imperial IPA and German Wheat Ale categories. He also came in second above Tulsa-based High Gravity Brewing Co., but trailed behind Oklahoma City’s Angry Scotsman Brewing, in the Belgian Strong Ale category.

More information about Emersumnice Brewery can found at emersumnicebrewery.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.