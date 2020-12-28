Owasso’s Edward Kirk named winner of TTCU’s annual grocery giveaway

TTCU Federal Credit Union in Owasso announced the winner of its “$100 for you, $100 for someone in need” drawing.
Local resident Edward Kirk won the random drawing for the gift card. TTCU also gave a matching donation of $100 to Owasso Community Resources.
Each of TTCU’s 18 branches designated a food pantry to receive their matching donation. Donations were made to OCR in addition to nearly a dozen other recipients including:
The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Bixby Outreach Center, Broken Arrow Neighbors, Jenks Food Pantry, Sand Springs Community Resources, Caring Community Friends in Sapulpa, Rogers County Salvation Army, Tahlequah Public Schools, Catholic Charities Muskogee and the Salvation Army in Miami.
“It was especially meaningful to our staff to be able to surprise some of our members with a grocery gift card and spread some joy this year,” TTCU President and CEO Tim Lyons said. “This has been a hard year for so many people, so it was important to us to also help out our local food pantries with a matching donation.”