Owasso’s economy holds steady, businesses press forward following year-long pandemic

The state of Owasso’s economy has remained steady over the last 12 months despite ongoing challenges due to the coronavirus.

City staff moving forward on the heels of the year-long pandemic have seen their share of struggles, but have weathered the storm rather successfully, Economic Development Director Chelsea Levo Feary said, thanks in part to Owasso’s unique demographics.

The bedroom community sees over 80% of its population commute to work outside city limits, which Levo Feary said helped contribute to the stable economic climate on the local front.

“During the past year, many of them (Owasso residents) pivoted to work from home,” she said. “So, while much of our population was still earning wages while working from home, all of their dollars were spent … either locally or through online purchasing.”

Her main area of concern was small businesses, restaurants and hotels throughout 2020 — many of whom were confronted with uncertain circumstances, but have received funding relief and are returning to normal operations going forward.

Ray Adcock with Christian Brothers Automotive, for example, saw a dismal first quarter in the wake of COVID-19, but was able to eventually bounce back and learn new ways to manage the service shop.