Owasso’s economy holds steady, businesses press forward following year-long pandemic

The state of Owasso’s economy has remained steady over the last 12 months despite ongoing challenges due to the coronavirus.
City staff moving forward on the heels of the year-long pandemic have seen their share of struggles, but have weathered the storm rather successfully, Economic Development Director Chelsea Levo Feary said, thanks in part to Owasso’s unique demographics.
The bedroom community sees over 80% of its population commute to work outside city limits, which Levo Feary said helped contribute to the stable economic climate on the local front.
“During the past year, many of them (Owasso residents) pivoted to work from home,” she said. “So, while much of our population was still earning wages while working from home, all of their dollars were spent … either locally or through online purchasing.”
Her main area of concern was small businesses, restaurants and hotels throughout 2020 — many of whom were confronted with uncertain circumstances, but have received funding relief and are returning to normal operations going forward.
Ray Adcock with Christian Brothers Automotive, for example, saw a dismal first quarter in the wake of COVID-19, but was able to eventually bounce back and learn new ways to manage the service shop.
“We faced a significant drop in our business initially, and faced the challenge of the increased activities of cleaning and adapting new strategies for protecting our customers, employees and vendors,” Adcock said.
“We are still practicing our extended cleaning and personal safety activities, and assuming the increased expense of these activities, but we are encouraged to see our business growing again and feel better equipped than ever to handle challenges like that.”
Jack Coleman shared similar experiences about his Mexican restaurant, Baja Jacks, which is still trying to recoup funds lost as a result of the major changes spurred by the virus.
“Unfortunately costs have been a huge challenge this year, trying to keep our menu the same and trying to source our food,” said Coleman, who has learned how to better face unforeseen problems like fluctuating prices.
“We’ve done a huge amount of to-go sales through this whole thing; I think that’s going to stay in place. We’ve learned a lot more. We were fanatical about food safety before; now we’re pretty fanatical about all kinds of safety.”
Owasso has also seen consistent growth during the pandemic, Levo Feary said, with 2020 paving the way for new businesses like Emersumnice Brewery and Kum & Go in the Redbud District, Milo’s Tea Company east of downtown and Sunvair Aerospace Group’s recent acquisition of Mingo Aerospace.
“Currently, we are in a good financial position. Development has continued all year, commercially and residentially,” Levo Feary said. “However, at some point, what is up must come back down. Interest rates will start to climb and the market will shift.”
In the meantime, she and her economic development team are continuing to work toward achieving better communication and collaboration with area residents and business leaders in an effort to move past the pandemic stronger than before.
“As public administrators, civil servants and officials, we are responsible for the public's safety and wellbeing — pandemic or not,” Levo Feary said. “We have a fiduciary responsibility … to continue to budget conservatively while making continued improvements for our community.”