Owasso’s Economic Development Dept. releases report on 2020: ‘It opened doors for change and growth’

The City of Owasso’s Economic Development Department has released its 2020 Annual Report.
It highlights several ongoing and completed strategic initiatives that come as part of the Department’s Economic Development Strategic Plan, which outlines unique offerings that establish Owasso as an economic hub.
The last year has proved challenging for Owasso, but the community continues to evolve amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Director of Economic Development Chelsea Levo Feary.
“2020 has been anything but ‘normal,’” Levo Feary said in the report. “However, it opened doors for change and growth.”
The Economic Development team kicked off the 2019-20 fiscal year by launching its BusinessTHRIVE program with industry roundtables, business visits and advisory council meetings. It also created Encore Owasso, a program designed to help retirees network and reenter the workforce, although this was temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus.
Additionally, the Department increased the number of employers attending Workforce Owasso, a network of employers and service providers for recruiting and retaining a workforce; started a monthly e-newsletter to businesses; and began participating in Owasso Public Schools’ Career Explorations Program.
Levo Feary and her staff also increased citizen and legislator engagement through Advocate Owasso, a group dedicated to engaging in legislative issues affecting the community, and hosted six state and federal dignitaries on site.
“Our vision is for all pieces to really work together — to communicate and collaborate,” Levo Feary said. “This plan … involves teams of committed partners making a positive impact for growing Owasso’s economy collectively.”
In the wake of COVID-19, the Department developed closed relationships with local healthcare industries, and worked to ensure businesses applied and qualified for the Paycheck Protection Program, Oklahoma Business Relief Fund and Tulsa County RESET Program, among others.
“COVID-19 put our lives and our wellbeing at risk, but if forced us to … think outside the box and increase flexibility to pivot our plans amidst a pandemic,” Levo Feary said. “Owasso businesses remained resilient and supported each other.”
Other endeavors for Levo Feary’s staff included offering SizeUp, a free market research tool, on the Department’s website ChooseOwasso.com, and advancing discussions with Tulsa Transit to extend transportation options for Owasso employers.
Going forward, the Economic Development team plans to focus on Owasso’s commercial real estate inventory and business attraction, as well as target industry network programming, develop a small business assistance program, engage Rejoice High School and homeschools in its Career Exploration Program and more.
“…We have learned to be tolerant and flexible to whatever changes the future brings,” Levo Feary said. “We look forward to strengthening our strategic initiatives and continuing to serve our business community.”
More information about Owasso’s Economic Development Department can be found at ChooseOwasso.com..
