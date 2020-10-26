Owasso’s Economic Development Dept. releases report on 2020: ‘It opened doors for change and growth’

The City of Owasso’s Economic Development Department has released its 2020 Annual Report.

It highlights several ongoing and completed strategic initiatives that come as part of the Department’s Economic Development Strategic Plan, which outlines unique offerings that establish Owasso as an economic hub.

The last year has proved challenging for Owasso, but the community continues to evolve amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Director of Economic Development Chelsea Levo Feary.

“2020 has been anything but ‘normal,’” Levo Feary said in the report. “However, it opened doors for change and growth.”

The Economic Development team kicked off the 2019-20 fiscal year by launching its BusinessTHRIVE program with industry roundtables, business visits and advisory council meetings. It also created Encore Owasso, a program designed to help retirees network and reenter the workforce, although this was temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus.

Additionally, the Department increased the number of employers attending Workforce Owasso, a network of employers and service providers for recruiting and retaining a workforce; started a monthly e-newsletter to businesses; and began participating in Owasso Public Schools’ Career Explorations Program.