Owasso’s Earl Neel IV earns master’s degree from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

Degrees and certificates were conferred to 942 graduates of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences’ five colleges and graduate school.

Degrees were awarded to 162 in the College of Medicine, 182 in the College of Nursing, 91 in the College of Pharmacy, 67 in the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health, 382 in the College of Health Professions and 58 in the Graduate School.