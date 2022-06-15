 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Owasso’s Earl Neel IV earns master’s degree from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

university of arkansas

The University of Arkansas, located in Little Rock. Photo courtesy of BENJAMIN KRAIN

Degrees and certificates were conferred to 942 graduates of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences’ five colleges and graduate school.

Earl Myers Neel IV, of Owasso, received a Master of Physical Assistant Studies degree from the Little Rock, Arkansas-based school.

Degrees were awarded to 162 in the College of Medicine, 182 in the College of Nursing, 91 in the College of Pharmacy, 67 in the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health, 382 in the College of Health Professions and 58 in the Graduate School.

