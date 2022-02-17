Owasso’s Dossett, Yukon’s Steagall applaud Oklahoma’s No. 1 ranking for disabled vets

Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, and Rep. Jay Steagall, R-Yukon, Senate and House chairs of the Oklahoma Legislative Veterans Caucus, on Thursday applauded the efforts of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs.
The ODVA, along with numerous other veteran service organizations, worked to make Oklahoma No. 1 among the 50 states for veterans, per capita, in receipt of federal, service-connected disability benefits.
According to the ODVA, there are about 100,000 veterans out of approximately 300,000 in Oklahoma with some level of service-connected disability — a compensable injury or medical condition resulting from military service. This represents $2.4 billion provided directly to individual veterans.
“These numbers reflect Oklahoma’s commitment to working with and for our veterans and service members to ensure that their transition from service to civilian life is made as seamless as possible,” Dossett said. “While these numbers are exciting and should be celebrated, our work is never done when it comes to supporting our veterans.
“I am committed to working with ODVA and our veteran service organizations on policies that continue to support both the physical and mental health of veterans so that these impressive numbers can continue to grow in the future.”
Steagall added, “Often times disabled veterans either don’t know what resources are available to them, or choose not to ask for help. Here in Oklahoma, the ODVA, along with our many excellent veteran service organizations, have done a great job supporting our disabled veterans and breaking down the stigma that is attached to asking for help.
“We are not only the No. 1 state for veterans who are receiving disability benefits, but in my opinion we are the most veteran-friendly state in the nation. It is my hope that our nation’s veterans continue to make Oklahoma their home once their time in the service has ended.”
The ODVA estimates that nearly half of the Oklahoma veterans who are eligible for compensation for injuries and/or medical conditions arising from military service have not yet applied. Oklahoma veterans who need assistance with filing a claim for service-connected disability are invited to call (405) 523-4000 or visit oklahoma.gov/veterans.