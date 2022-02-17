Owasso’s Dossett, Yukon’s Steagall applaud Oklahoma’s No. 1 ranking for disabled vets

Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, and Rep. Jay Steagall, R-Yukon, Senate and House chairs of the Oklahoma Legislative Veterans Caucus, on Thursday applauded the efforts of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs.

The ODVA, along with numerous other veteran service organizations, worked to make Oklahoma No. 1 among the 50 states for veterans, per capita, in receipt of federal, service-connected disability benefits.

According to the ODVA, there are about 100,000 veterans out of approximately 300,000 in Oklahoma with some level of service-connected disability — a compensable injury or medical condition resulting from military service. This represents $2.4 billion provided directly to individual veterans.

“These numbers reflect Oklahoma’s commitment to working with and for our veterans and service members to ensure that their transition from service to civilian life is made as seamless as possible,” Dossett said. “While these numbers are exciting and should be celebrated, our work is never done when it comes to supporting our veterans.