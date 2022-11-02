Owasso’s Dossett, Tulsa’s Prieto to face off in Nov. 8 general election

SD 34 (north Tulsa County): This would be a solid Republican district under normal circumstances, but Democratic incumbent J.J. Dossett is a popular figure in Owasso, which accounts for a substantial portion of a district that also includes Sperry and northeast Tulsa.

Dossett, 39, is a decorated member of the Oklahoma National Guard, a former Owasso High School teacher and coach, and he didn’t get an opponent four years ago. He’s voted with Republicans on some issues such as guns and abortion while opposing GOP initiatives on school vouchers and other issues.

This time, he’s opposed by Dana Prieto, a 66-year-old Tulsa business consultant who in 2018 finished third in a four-way SD 36 Republican primary. He is endorsed by Christian nationalist organizations Ekklesia of Oklahoma and City Elders.

The Owasso Reporter gave both candidates an opportunity to answer the same five questions about their candidacy. Dossett responded, but Prieto did not. Here is Dossett’s Q&A:

Why should voters cast their ballot for you?

“Serving others has always been a passion for me. Whether it be in our military, our local public school or in the legislature, I love serving the people of my country, state and community. If you elect me for another four-year term, I will continue to honorably serve all 80,000 of my constituents as I have since 2016. I will do my best to speak on behalf of everyone in SD 34.”

If elected, what will be your main priorities? Please list three.

“I think priorities are always changing depending on what is happening at the moment. But if I had to pick three today, it would be education, cost of living/inflation and workforce development.”

What attributes and behaviors are essential for someone seeking this seat?

“Willingness to serve and communicating with all constituents. People need to be able to have a conversation with their elected officials for our system to work properly. Someone who is too invested in partisan politics is not best for a locally elected legislative seat.”

In what ways will you be transparent with and accessible to your constituents?

“People call me crazy, but I make sure everyone has my cellphone for quick access when they have a need. I’ve always attempted to be overly accessible doing this job. Lack of transparency in state government is a real problem in my experiences. In true teacher style, I love informing my folks on how the legislature is supposed to work and how it actually works. The two can align, and it is legislators’ job to make sure that the business of the state is transparent to the people.”

How do you (and will you) spend your time outside the political spotlight?

“Raising four active boys with my wife pretty much takes all our time. We are avid Owasso Ram and Oklahoma State Cowboy fans as well.”