Owasso’s Dossett, others sworn in differently than House members after positive cases revealed

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Supreme Court Chief Justice Noma Gurich administered the oath of office to new and reelected state senators during a series of ceremonies in a Senate chamber that was in the midst of renovations on Monday.

To maintain social distancing and avoid having a large crowd in the Senate chamber in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, the senators and their guests were rotated in small groups into the facility for the ceremony.

Because of the renovations, the floor was covered in plastic, and the chamber well and voting board also were covered.

Sen. Jo Anna Dossett, D-Tulsa, took the oath of office with her husband standing next to her.

“I have just been kind of pinching myself all day — like is this a dream or is it real?” Dossett said. “And now it is real because I have the (legislative lapel) pin.”

She resigned from her job as an Owasso teacher last Thursday.

That was a sad day for her, but she said she is “moving on to a new chapter but never forgetting where I came from, which was a classroom, and the reason I am here, which is the students and the teachers in those classrooms,” Dossett said.