Owasso’s Dossett kicks off reelection campaign for Nov. 2022 Senate race

Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, recently announced that he will run for reelection in the Nov. 2022 race.

The Owasso native hosted a gathering at Bailey Ranch Golf Club on Monday with friends and family to kick off his upcoming yearlong campaign to retain his Oklahoma Senate chair.

“I’m running for office again to simply make sure the people of Senate District 34 have a seat at all decision-making tables,” Dossett said. “We have the best communities in the state right here in SD34; we deserve to have a say in all state level decisions.”

The now 38-year-old schoolteacher-turned-senator first set out for the state Capitol in Feb. 2016 after being voted in at the beginning of that year as the first Democrat to represent Tulsa County’s 34th District since 1990. He also won reelection for his first full four-year term in Nov. 2018.