Owasso’s Dossett kicks off reelection campaign for Nov. 2022 Senate race

Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, recently announced that he will run for reelection in the Nov. 2022 race.
The Owasso native hosted a gathering at Bailey Ranch Golf Club on Monday with friends and family to kick off his upcoming yearlong campaign to retain his Oklahoma Senate chair.
“I’m running for office again to simply make sure the people of Senate District 34 have a seat at all decision-making tables,” Dossett said. “We have the best communities in the state right here in SD34; we deserve to have a say in all state level decisions.”
The now 38-year-old schoolteacher-turned-senator first set out for the state Capitol in Feb. 2016 after being voted in at the beginning of that year as the first Democrat to represent Tulsa County’s 34th District since 1990. He also won reelection for his first full four-year term in Nov. 2018.
During his five-year tenure in the Senate chambers, Dossett has focused on passing educational and military legislation, including improving end-of-instruction exams in the classroom; minimizing distracted driving, particularly in school zones; and prioritizing affairs for local veterans.
“A strong public education system is vital for our future workforce and the quality of life for our kids and grandkids,” Dossett said. “Another initiative I have been proud to be a part of is multiple measures to ensure military families have the support necessary to live and/or relocate to Oklahoma.”
Dossett’s sister, Joanna Dossett, joined her brother in the upper chamber in Nov. 2020 as the newly appointed democratic senator for District 35. The state Senate now has a brother and sister serving at the same time — a first in at least recent history.
When asked what he’s excited about moving ahead on the campaign trail, Dossett replied, “I am most looking forward to meeting and talking to folks about what’s important to them. Many things change for people over time. What doesn’t change is people wanting their public servants to hear them out and be responsive to their needs.”
More information about Dossett can be found at oksenate.gov/senators/jj-dossett.