Owasso’s Dixie Hutchinson, Colton Wright to graduate from Utah State University

Utah State University will recognize 6,588 candidates for graduation during its spring 2022 commencement celebration.

The graduates are from USU’s statewide campuses across the state of Utah, as well as USU Online, earning degrees and certificates during the summer 2021, fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters.

Two students from Owasso — Dixie Hutchinson and Colton Wright — are set to earn degrees from the Logan-based campus.

Hutchinson will earn a Bachelor of Science in Finance, and Wright will receive an Associate of Science in General Studies.