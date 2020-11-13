Owasso’s Dillon Watkins graduates from Chamber Management Institute

Dillon Watkins, event and meeting coordinator at the Owasso Chamber of Commerce, is celebrating a worthy achievement.

Watkins graduated from the Chamber Management Institute, hosted by the Oklahoma Chamber of Commerce Executives, on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

CMI is a credited training program developed by top executives throughout the state, geared toward the basics of running a nonprofit organization.

Watkins spent one day per month for four months gaining insight into the roles and responsibilities of being a part of a successful chamber of commerce. His curriculum covered everything from strategic planning and membership retention to tourism and community development.

“I learned many things from their informative speakers that I hope to implement in my community in the near future,” Watkins said in a Facebook post.

After completing CMI, Watkins received a certificate of completion and was recognized at the OCCE Annual Conference Graduation and Awards banquet on Oct. 29.

Watkins has worked at the Owasso Chamber since Sept. 2019, and resides in Owasso with his wife.

