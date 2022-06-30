Owasso’s Diamond Hill crowned 2022 USA Gymnastics trampoline, tumbling champion

Diamond Hill, of Owasso, was recently honored at the 2022 USA Gymnastics Championships for Trampoline and Tumbling.

Hill, 16, was crowned the USA National Champion in the Level 10 Female 15-16 category at the annual event, held at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

Hill, who has been tumbling since she was 5 years old, currently trains at Oklahoma Extreme Tumbling and Trampoline in Bixby under the guidance of her two coaches, Chauncy and Chavez Hayden.

During her competition season, Hill also earned the state and regional title in the Level 10 Female 15-16 category.

Diamond will be a junior next year attending Owasso High School. She trains many hours a week for her sport and plans to advance to Elite level next year.