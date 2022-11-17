Owasso’s Dawson Gates, Raegen Daigle named OSU Seniors of Significance

Two Owasso students were recently elected as Oklahoma State University Seniors of Significance for the 2022-23 academic year.

Dawson Gates, a management information systems major, and Raegen Daigle, an industrial engineering and management major, both earned the top recognition by the OSU Alumni Association.

Gates was president of Business Student Council, an IT analyst intern at Koch Industries and a student worker with Eastin Center for Career Readiness, and served on the executive team for the Association of Information Technology Professionals and as a house manager for the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity.

Daigle was a College of Engineering, Architecture, and Technology career coach, part of the Devon Ingenuity Scholars Program, a member of Tau Beta Pi honors society, recipient of the Protective Guarding and Manufacturers Association Honor Scholarship and a member of Pi Beta Phi.

The Seniors of Significance Award recognizes students who have excelled in scholarship, leadership and service to campus and community and have brought distinction to OSU.

A reception to recognize Gates and Daigle and the other 48 Seniors of Significance Award winners will be held November 9 at 6 p.m. at the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center. More information can be found at orangeconnection.org/studentawards.