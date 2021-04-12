Owasso’s coronavirus-related deaths jump to 68; Collinsville’s fatalities hit 26

Owasso has logged 18 additional deaths due to COVID-19 since last week, bringing the city’s coronavirus death total to 68, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal, as of Monday, April 12, reflect that Owasso has recorded 5,338 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 5,185 recoveries, marking 153 active cases.

The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Muskogee, Shawnee, Ardmore and Ada, and trailing behind places such as Claremore, Moore, Stillwater and Enid.

Owasso currently ranks in the 13th spot. Additionally, Collinsville ranks in the 34th spot at 2,348 confirmed cases with 2,292 recoveries, or 56 active cases, and 26 deaths, according to the report.

As of Monday, Oklahoma has 440,023 confirmed cases, with 423,402 recoveries and 6,669 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.