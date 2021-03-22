 Skip to main content
Owasso’s coronavirus-related deaths jump to 48; Collinsville’s fatalities hit 16

Owasso has logged two additional deaths due to COVID-19 since last week, bringing the city’s coronavirus death total to 48, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal, as of Monday, March 22, reflect that Owasso has recorded 5,213 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 5,070 recoveries, marking 143 active cases.

The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Muskogee, Shawnee, Ardmore and Ada, and trailing behind places such as Claremore, Moore, Stillwater and Enid.

Owasso currently ranks in the 13th spot. Additionally, Collinsville ranks in the 34th spot at 2,317 confirmed cases with 2,262 recoveries, or 56 active cases, and 16 deaths, according to the report.

As of Monday, Oklahoma has 432,793 confirmed cases, with 416,604 recoveries and 4,788 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

Concerned about COVID-19?

