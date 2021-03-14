 Skip to main content
Owasso’s coronavirus-related deaths jump to 46; Collinsville’s fatalities hit 15

Owasso's coronavirus-related deaths jump to 46; Collinsville's fatalities hit 15

Owasso has logged three additional deaths due to COVID-19 since last week, bringing the city’s coronavirus death total to 46, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal, as of Sunday, March 14, reflect that Owasso has recorded 5,198 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 5,054 recoveries, marking 144 active cases.

The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Muskogee, Shawnee, Ardmore and Ada, and trailing behind places such as Claremore, Moore, Stillwater and Enid.

Owasso currently ranks in the 13th spot. Additionally, Collinsville ranks in the 34th spot at 2,315 confirmed cases with 2,259 recoveries, or 56 active cases, and 15 deaths, according to the report.

As of Monday, Oklahoma has 432,483 confirmed cases, with 415,852 recoveries and 4,701 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

