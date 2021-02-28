 Skip to main content
Owasso’s coronavirus-related deaths jump to 40; Collinsville’s fatalities stand at 14

Owasso has logged three additional deaths due to COVID-19 since last week, bringing the city’s coronavirus death total to 40, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal, as of Sunday, Feb. 28, reflect that Owasso has recorded 5,136 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 5,002 recoveries, marking 134 active cases.

The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Muskogee, Shawnee, Ardmore and Ada, and trailing behind places such as Claremore, Moore, Stillwater and Enid.

Owasso currently ranks in the 13th spot. Additionally, Collinsville ranks in the 34th spot at 2,287 confirmed cases with 2,229 recoveries, or 58 active cases, and 14 deaths, according to the report.

As of Sunday, Oklahoma has 424,508 confirmed cases, with 407,312 recoveries and 4,428 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

Owasso cases per week

Feb. 7: 33

Feb. 14: 36

Feb. 21: 37

Feb. 28: 40

