 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owasso’s coronavirus-related deaths jump to 31; Collinsville’s fatalities stay at 13

Owasso’s coronavirus-related deaths jump to 31; Collinsville’s fatalities stay at 13

{{featured_button_text}}
A new COVID-19 challenge: Mutations rise along with cases

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo a pharmacist draws saline while preparing a dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in Sacramento, Calif. Mutations to the virus are rapidly popping up and the longer it takes to vaccinate people, the more likely it is that a variant that can elude current tests, treatments and vaccines could emerge.

 Noah Berger

Owasso has logged two additional deaths due to COVID-19 since last week, bringing the city’s coronavirus death total to 31, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal, as of Sunday, Jan. 31, reflect that Owasso has recorded 4,708 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 4,281 recoveries, marking 427 active cases.

The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Muskogee, Shawnee, Ardmore and Ada, and trailing behind places such as Claremore, Moore, Stillwater and Enid.

Owasso currently ranks in the 13th spot. Additionally, Collinsville ranks in the 34th spot at 2,100 confirmed cases with 1,920 recoveries, or 180 active cases, and 13 deaths, according to the report.

As of Sunday, Oklahoma has 386,590 confirmed cases, with 354,223 recoveries and 3,504 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Owasso school board candidate profile: A Q&A with Rick Lang
News

Owasso school board candidate profile: A Q&A with Rick Lang

Here is a Q&A of Rick Lang, who will run for Owasso school board’s Ward 1 seat, currently occupied by Pat Vanatta, in the Feb. 9 election.

Lang will seek the vote against Lynn Cagle, Kristin Vivar, Stephanie Ruttman and Lisa Anderson, who are being featured throughout the week.

Owasso school board candidate profile: A Q&A with Lisa Anderson
News

Owasso school board candidate profile: A Q&A with Lisa Anderson

  • Updated

Here is a Q&A of Lisa Anderson, who will run for Owasso school board’s Ward 1 seat, currently occupied by Pat Vanatta, in the Feb. 9 election.

Anderson will seek the vote against Lynn Cagle, Rick Lang, Stephanie Ruttman and Kristin Vivar, who will also be featured throughout the week.

Owasso school board candidate profile: A Q&A with Kristin Vivar
News

Owasso school board candidate profile: A Q&A with Kristin Vivar

Here is a Q&A of Kristin Vivar, who will run for Owasso school board’s Ward 1 seat, currently occupied by Pat Vanatta, in the Feb. 9 election.

Vivar will seek the vote against Lynn Cagle, Rick Lang, Stephanie Ruttman and Lisa Anderson, who are being featured throughout the week.

Owasso school board candidate profile: A Q&A with Stephanie Ruttman
News

Owasso school board candidate profile: A Q&A with Stephanie Ruttman

  • Updated

Here is a Q&A of Stephanie Ruttman, who will run for Owasso school board’s Ward 1 seat, currently occupied by Pat Vanatta, in the Feb. 9 election.

Ruttman will seek the vote against Lynn Cagle, Kristin Vivar, Rick Lang and Lisa Anderson, who are being featured throughout the week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News